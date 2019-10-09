Free health screenings for all at local campus

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A local college was filled Tuesday with nurses and patients ready to receive free health care and screenings.
Black River Technical College held its 15th annual Community Health Fair with hopes of making faculty, students and community members healthier.
Hundreds were on campus to get mammograms, prostate, vision and cholesterol screenings.
Dean of Nursing Ramonda Housh said BRTC sees the impact the fair has on the community.
“We’ve had students who have come through and their vision is terrible, and we’ve helped them get glasses which makes a difference in their ability to learn and read,” she said.
Twenty-eight vendors gave away free samples and advice to those seeking help, which is what Housh wants to see.
“What we hope to do is make these services available to everyone in the community who is either uninsured or underinsured,” she said. “They’re able to come out and get the screenings and vaccinations that will prevent them from being sick or detecting something that may be going on that they can then go and see their healthcare provider.”
