Goundbreaking held for safe room at Cedar Ridge schools

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cedar Ridge School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a new safe room for the district.
A news release from the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce said the Cedar Ridge safe room is a multi-purpose building that can hold approximately 300 people.
Cedar Ridge Superintendent Dr. Andy Ashey said he has experienced two different tornadoes during school hours in his career.
He said he wants to make sure students and community members have a safe place during severe weather.
Anyone wanting more information about the project is asked to call the Cedar Ridge School District at 870-201-2577.
