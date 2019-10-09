Grizzlies advance to 2-0 in preseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preseason game number two for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at FedExForum was another international affair as the New Zealand Breakers came to town.
New Zealand features several American players, including point guard R. J. Hampton, who was a top recruiting target for the Memphis Tigers before he decided to go for the dough with the pros across the Pacific.
Hampton matched up against the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, the number two pick in the Draft in an NBA Scouts delight.
Morant was not even worried about scoring when he’s got Jeran Jackson, Jr on the inside. Triple J 18 points, 9 rebounds and a couple of blocks.
Brandon Clarke was also strong on the block. SIx points and 12 boards for BC.
Hampton was just 1 of 8 with 6 assists. Grizz jumped out by 20 as Morant dished for 10 assists and six points in 18 minutes.
Grizzlies cruise to victory, 108-94. Memphis next faces NBA competition Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.