Jackson, Missouri native graduates U.S. Air Force Basic Training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (KFVS) - U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler S. Hill graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Hill completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hill is the son of Karissa N. and Aaron W. Hill and brother of Nathan S. Hill of Jackson, Mo.
He is a 2019 graduate of Jackson Senior High School, Jackson, Mo.
