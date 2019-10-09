Jonesboro native launches theatre company in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first theatre company is being formed in Northeast Arkansas by a Jonesboro native who is no stranger to the stage.
According to Broadway World, Matt Cavanaugh and Jenny Powers have created The Links Theatre Company.
It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Jonesboro whose production will draw on the finest Broadway, Arkansas State University, regional and local talent in order to bring innovative and custom-designed plays to Northeast Arkansas, the website said.
The company’s inaugural season will kick off in March 2020 with the production of Fantsticks.
Auditions will be held in the fall. The show will run March 6-8, 2020 at the Glass Factory.
