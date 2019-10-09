$2.3M granted to ANC, expanding workforce opportunities

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas Northeast College recently received a $2.3 million grant from the Department of Labor to expand it’s workforce development opportunities.
The grant is geared towards new, incoming students and dislocated workers who want to be able to work in technical career fields like welding and steel technologies.
This is good news for Mississippi County as the steel industry is growing in the area. The goal is to improve unemployment and grow the economy within the Arkansas delta.
ANC President Dr. James Shemwell said he hopes this new grant will help lower generational poverty.
“We’re looking for lower crime rate, higher property values, better school performance in K through 12,” says Shemwell. “These are the kinds of things you can impact using education and training. We’re hoping to build a model that can be replicated nationwide.”
This opportunity also applies to high school students within the area looking to earn college credit that can help jump-start them into the workforce.
