Man accused of taking police car, carjacking woman in Pemiscot Co., Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 49-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri man is accused of taking a patrol vehicle and carjacking in Pemiscot County.
David L. Phelps, Jr. was charged with kidnapping first degree, tampering with a motor vehicle and harassment first degree.
Caruthersville Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 8 around 8:27 p.m., they learned that a patrol vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a business.
After watching surveillance video from the business, police said they learned that the suspect may have left town on Highway 84 heading toward Interstate 55.
The stolen patrol car was then spotted on surveillance at two businesses in Portageville. It was spotted at Buddy’s Package Store and at Mike’s Auto Sales.
Portageville Police learned the suspect went into Buddy’s and asked if he could purchase a drink on the credit of the patrol car.
The store’s video shows the store clerk looking puzzled and the suspect walking out of the store after leaving the drink on the counter.
Police said the store clerk called her boss because she believed the situation was out of the ordinary.
After leaving the store in the patrol car, police said the suspect stopped on another street and made contact with a man.
The man chased the suspect away. The man told police he witnessed the suspect getting into a woman’s car.
Portagville Police Sgt. Chris Rudd said the suspect made contact with a 62-year-old woman and forced his way into the passenger side of her car.
The suspect allegedly told the victim he had a gun and told her to drive.
Portageville Police later found the abandoned patrol car.
Police called the victim’s cell phone by pretending to be her husband.
The victim was told to speak if she was in danger.
According to Sgt. Rudd, the victim told the officer on the phone that she was going to Walmart and would be home soon.
The suspect then reportedly threw the cell phone out of the car window.
Police said they found the phone on Cyprus St. in Marston.
Officers then tracked the victim’s car with the assistance of OnStar.
Police said they found the victim and Phelps in the car in Caruthersville.
When Caruthersville Police saw the suspect they were able to identify him as the man who stole the patrol vehicle based on video footage they previously watched.
Phelps was arrested and transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
The victim and her vehicle were returned safely to their home.
Sgt. Rudd said the victim was not hurt, but she said she is devastated.
