Man arrested for shooting at 3 walkers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces more charges after shooting at three people this week.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to Forrest Street Monday due to a shots fired call.
Police spoke to the victims and witnesses who said two suspects, Demetrius Crawley and a juvenile, ran to a home on North Culberhouse.
While talking to police, one of the victims said he and the other two victims were walking down Forrest Street when the two suspects walked by and said something to them.
That victim said the two suspects were walking toward North Culberhouse when they pulled out a gun and began shooting at them, hitting a parked vehicle.
The victim said he called 911 as the suspects ran toward North Culberhouse. He then ran to see where the two suspects were going.
The affidavit said that victim was standing outside a house on North Culberhouse when Crawley came out from the house and threatened to shoot him again if he did not leave.
A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge Crawley with criminal attempt, terroristic acts/shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage, first-degree terroristic threatening/threatens serious physical injury or death.
His bond was set a $250,000 due to his prior gun activity, the affidavit stated.
Crawley’s history started in 2018 when he was 17 years old.
Officers responded to a person being robbed and shot during a cell phone transaction on North Patrick.
A judge charged Crawley with minor in possession of a firearm, aggravated robbery, and terroristic threatening.
Crawley was involved in another robbery in Cedar Heights this past June where he pointed a handgun at a person and demanded their cell phone.
He struck the victim with his gun on the side of their head.
