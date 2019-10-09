Man sues City of Egypt for violation of the Freedom of Information Act

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Egypt is being sued for violation of the Freedom of Information Act.
Attorney Zach Morrison shared his client's lawsuit, alleging the City ignore his request for information several times.
The lawsuit states, Stephen Warren filed multiple FOIA requests for Police Chief Gerald Goza qualifications.
Those multiple requests went to Mayor Jerry Cook, City Recorder/Treasurer Velva Joy Lingo, City Attorney Rhonda Davis, and the police chief himself.
According to the lawsuit, all of those requests via multiple emails and in-person requests were all denied.
Warren also requested background information on Goza, phone records, and body cam video from an incident on July 11.
The lawsuit cites this all started on Aug. 12, when Warren requested the police report for one of his neighbors about a four-wheeler being seized.
