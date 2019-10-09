Mid-South man files class action lawsuit against JUUL e-cigarettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville man has filed a class action lawsuit against the country’s leading e-cigarette seller, JUUL, and tobacco companies Altria and Phillip Morris USA.
A Mississippi law firm filed the class action complaint Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. The filing says the companies “exploit themes that resonate with teenagers" and use deceptive advertising practices that violate Tennessee law, contributing to the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.
The lawsuit alleges 25-year-old John Emidy and others included in the class action were exposed to significant toxic substances, nicotine addiction and economic harm.
Among the claims in the suit, JUUL is alleged to have manipulated its nicotine formula to make it more potent and more addictive than cigarettes and used youth-focused marketing campaigns, flavors and paid influencers to hook underage e-cigarette users.
The plaintiff is asking for a jury trial and a judgment including compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by the court.
