Oct. 9: Relief for fall allergies; beautiful day ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Fog expected to lift by mid-morning with skies becoming mostly sunny area wide this afternoon.
Dewpoints will slowly inch their way back into the 60s tomorrow morning and that should allow for increased cloud cover and a few light rain showers to form along and east of the Mississippi River.
Highs today will top out into the upper 70s to mid-80s with highs Thursday a couple of degrees warmer.
Lows will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday that could have serious ramifications for some Arkansas employees. We’ll explain at 6:02.
A $500,000 grant will help fund the Craighead County Mental Health Courts in the coming years.
Less than a month after its ribbon-cutting, the Crisis Stabilization Unit welcomed its first patient.
Fall allergies getting you down? At 6:14, we’ll have some remedies that could help ease the coughing, sneezing and wheezing.
A 9-year-old child has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after setting fire to a mobile home that killed three kids and two adults.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.