Police: Video shows aggravated assault, Jonesboro man arrested

“On the video, you could see the victim and Christopher Reed having a heated discussion. It was observed that Christopher Reed grabbed the victim and threw her onto the couch, he then gets on top of her and strikes her in the face with his left knee,” police said in the affidavit. “Christopher Reed then drags her off the couch and mounts her back, grabbing her in a chokehold with his left forearm across the throat and begins to choke the victim on the ground.”