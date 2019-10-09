Police: Video shows aggravated assault, Jonesboro man arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A domestic disturbance Wednesday and the sight of cameras at a house has a Jonesboro man facing an aggravated assault charge, according to Jonesboro police.
Christopher Reed, 32, Jonesboro, was arrested Oct. 9 after a domestic disturbance.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke with Reed about the situation.
“Officers noticed cameras around the residence and Christopher Reed stated, ‘that there was a camera in the living room that would have captured the whole assault,’” the affidavit noted.
Officers later saw the video.
“On the video, you could see the victim and Christopher Reed having a heated discussion. It was observed that Christopher Reed grabbed the victim and threw her onto the couch, he then gets on top of her and strikes her in the face with his left knee,” police said in the affidavit. “Christopher Reed then drags her off the couch and mounts her back, grabbing her in a chokehold with his left forearm across the throat and begins to choke the victim on the ground.”
Police said Reed held the chokehold on the victim until the victim went limp and appeared to lose consciousness in the video, then dragged the victim out of view.
A $50,000 bond was set for Reed Wednesday, with a no-contact order also issued.
Reed will appear in circuit court Nov. 26 in Jonesboro.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.