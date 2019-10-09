Program gets gardeners certified

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Pens were to paper in Corning Wednesday in preparation to supply the city with fresh produce next year.
A Master Gardener’s Program in Clay County, sponsored by the University of Arkansas, teaches about how gardening is done properly.
For five weeks, the six members will learn about insects, plant disease, pollinators and more.
Ryan Carter with Growing Corning Together says the Master Group will focus on the city’s new community garden in the spring.
“That’s what I kind of see this group of the master gardeners as is a core leadership group for this community garden,” he said. “In the future, we’ll have a continuous leadership role to keep the program going on in perpetuity.”
Carter says the program is teaching the group on a higher level.
“This is really high-quality stuff,” he said. “People pay thousands of dollars to go to the university to get and people will get it here for a small fee.”
The program costs $75 per person to attend. The fall Master Gardener’s program is full and cannot accept any more people, but the spring program is accepting people.
To find out more information, call the local Clay County Extension Office.
