Suspect wanted in Blytheville murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police have a suspect and are asking for help from the public in connection with the murder of an elderly person this week.
According to Blytheville Police Department CID Commander Capt. John Frazier, officers went to the 300 block of Milan Street Oct. 6 after getting a call about a welfare concern.
Officers went inside a house and found 70-year-old TW Taylor dead inside, Frazier said.
“The case has been ruled as a homicide and officers believe the victim knew the offender,” Frazier said. “Officers do have a suspect in this case and believe the suspect has fled the area.”
However, Blytheville police did not release the name or any description of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the murder can call Blytheville Police Department CID at 870-763-4411 or the Blytheville Crime Stoppers tip line at 844-910-STOP.
