2 teens arrested for shooting at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two people they said were involved in a shooting at Wolfchase Galleria on Sunday.
Police originally believed five people were involved, but after further investigation found out that three of them were victims of the shooting.
The other two teens on the video were identified as the suspects in the shooting.
Police said a 16-year-old was the shooter. He’s been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property.
The other teen, a 17-year-old, is charged as an accessory to attempted first-degree murder and theft of property.
Police said the theft charges stem from the fact that they arrived at the mall and left in a vehicle that had been previously stolen.
Because both suspects are underage, they have not yet been identified.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two groups, who all knew each other.
