Two arrested after cash, and over 5 lbs. of pot found in dryer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A search Tuesday has two men facing several charges after police found over five pounds of marijuana and over $5,000 in cash at a home, according to Jonesboro police.
Davion Ferguson, 19, Jonesboro and Michael Jerome Rodgers, 42, Blytheville were arrested after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to the 4500 block of Showalter Cove due to a report of someone selling drugs in the area.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police could smell marijuana inside the house as they spoke with Ferguson. Officers later served a search warrant at the house.
Investigators found $5,340 in cash inside a shoebox in the master bedroom closet, as well as five large vacuum-sealed bags, with five pounds of marijuana, in a dryer in the garage, police said.
Officers also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia throughout the house, police said in the affidavit.
Ferguson and Rodgers were arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia-felony and possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor.
A $10,000 bond was set for Ferguson, while a $45,000 bond was set for Rodgers by District Judge David Boling in the case.
Both Ferguson and Rodgers will appear in circuit court Nov. 26 in Jonesboro.
