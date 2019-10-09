Valley View boys golf repeats as 4A state champions

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View boys golf captured back to back state championships Tuesday afternoon in Heber Springs.
The Blazers took a big bite out of the Red Apple Country Club with a 14 shot victory. Devyn Pappas fired a 1-under par 70 to win medalist honors for the 2nd straight season. He also joins the rare company of being a four-time All-State golfer.
Fellow Blazers Hunter Jowers and Peyton Ellis also finish in the top 10 to earn All-State honors along with Brookland’s Landon Hendrix.
Chris Viala’s crew have won state in 3 of the last 4 seasons.
