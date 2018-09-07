Warm Thursday, Turning Cold Friday

We were a bit warmer this afternoon but still comfortable. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s/low 60s. We’ll be even warmer on Thursday with a southern breeze. Highs will be in the mid-80s. After a mild start Friday morning, a strong cold front will move through dropping us from the 70s to the 50s throughout the day. Some will see 40s in the afternoon. This strong front will also bring rain throughout the day on Friday. Rain amounts could go over an inch for some. The weekend will start cold as some dip into the upper 30s Saturday morning! We only warm-up into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.