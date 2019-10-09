Woman accused of attempting to hit neighbor with car, punching pregnant woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces charges after police said she punched a pregnant woman and tried to a man with her car.
A probable cause affidavit states police were called to the 800-block of North 9th Avenue on Saturday due to a disturbance.
There, police found a man bleeding from his head. Officers also saw blood and glass on the driveway.
The victim said he and the suspect, later identified as Dominique Pouncy, got into an argument and that she got into her car and backed across the street into his driveway, trying to hit him.
“He stated that he jumped up and landed on the back of the car cutting his head on the windshield,” the affidavit said.
The victim also claimed Pouncy punched his pregnant wife in the stomach.
Two witnesses were interviewed and said Pouncy backed across the road, trying to hit the victim.
“They further stated that they heard the potential defendant Dominique Pouncy tell on of her children to go inside and get the gun so she chould shoot the male victim,” the affidavit said.
The male victim received medical attention at the scene, but his wife was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center to be checked due to the fact she is pregnant.
Pouncey faces aggravated assault and terroristic threatening charges. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.