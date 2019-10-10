ABC approves three liquor applicants in Randolph County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A state board this week granted three new applicants for retail liquor sales in Randolph County, officials said Thursday.
According to spokesman Scott Hardin, the ABC Board on Oct. 9 formally approved the applicants for the following establishments:
* Ralph P. Baltz, Randolph Liquor Store, 1720 Highway 67 North, Pocahontas.
* Sheri D. Coleman, Rivers Edge Liquor, 2102 Odom Road, Maynard.
* Chris W. Pitts, Bubba’s Package Liquor, 599 Highway 67, Pocahontas.
Hardin said while the board approved the requests, ABC must wait 30 days from the time of the meeting to issue the permits.
Earlier this month, the Department of Finance & Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control received permit requests for Dollar General #19434, 1002 Highway 62 West in Pocahontas and Jordan’s Kwik Stop #52, 2750 Highway 67 South, Pocahontas.
The Dollar General is requesting a retail beer-off premises, small farm winery-retail, grocery store wine permit, while Jordan’s is requesting retail beer off-premises.
