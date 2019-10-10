BPD Justice Complex project underway

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The ball is beginning to roll a little faster toward making the Blytheville Police Department’s new Justice Complex a reality.
Many citizens in Blytheville have wondered when their tax dollars were going to be used for the new building.
Construction was supposed to begin in 2017.
While the building needs some work, Police Chief Ross Thompson said they have plans to make the complex “more comfortable and professional.”
However, the city has faced some challenges and changes in their source of funding, but the money finally came together this past May.
The initial plan involved a USDA grant, but the city has now secured a bond.
Last week, the bid process began for a subcontractor to refurbish and add-on to the old National Guard Armory.
While the chief is hoping for more competitive bids, the bidding process ends Oct. 10, meaning construction work on the 4-acre lot could start as soon as the bidding is over.
Chief Thompson wants citizens to know this project takes time and involves a lot of work behind the scenes, but it’s also to better serve the community.
“A city doesn’t build facilities like this every day,” says Thompson. “You’re not going to have another police department for many years to come. It has taken time, but the community needs it.”
The construction could take up to a year and a half.
As for plans with the old building once settled into their new home, it may be used as a storage or it may be knocked down to create a park for citizens, adding to the rebuilding of Blytheville.
