Cardinals win NLDS after defeating Braves 13-1 in Game 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Paul DeJong singled in the top of the third and Ozuna scored. The Cardinals extended their lead 13-0.
The bases were loaded again in the third inning.
By the bottom of the fourth, Josh Donaldson hit a solo homerun, bringing the score to 13-1.
Heartland Sports’ Adam King is at SunTrust Park in Atlanta for the game.
The St. Louis Cardinals win the game 13-1 and head on to the National League Championship Series.
