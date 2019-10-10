Cardinals win NLDS after defeating Braves 13-1 in Game 5

The St. Louis Cardinals will go head-to-head with the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | October 9, 2019 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:08 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Paul DeJong singled in the top of the third and Ozuna scored. The Cardinals extended their lead 13-0.

The bases were loaded again in the third inning.

By the bottom of the fourth, Josh Donaldson hit a solo homerun, bringing the score to 13-1.

Cardinals score 10 in the first inning. That's a post-season record for the 1st and ties a post-season record for any inning! Are you enjoying it!!!!

Heartland Sports’ Adam King is at SunTrust Park in Atlanta for the game.

The St. Louis Cardinals win the game 13-1 and head on to the National League Championship Series.

