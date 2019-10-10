$500,000 cash bond set for man who assaulted deputy, then fled scene, authorities say

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Missouri man, with several active warrants out of Missouri and Arkansas, faces another charge after authorities say he assaulted a Lawrence County deputy this week.
According to a media release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Spencer Langston of Thayer, Mo., was arrested Oct. 8 on suspicion of first-degree battery after the incident on Highway 361 in the Black Rock area.
Officials said the deputy was on patrol and noticed a man in a black hoodie and jeans walking along the ditch.
“While the deputy was talking with the male subject, the male subject became nervous and ran from the deputy on foot. As the deputy caught up with the male subject, the male subject told the deputy that he had a gun and during a physical altercation with the male subject, the deputy was injured,” authorities said.
The deputy, whose name was not released, radioed dispatch for help and was able to arrest Langston as more deputies arrived to help.
The deputy was taken to a Jonesboro hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A $500,000 cash bond was set Wednesday for Langston. Authorities also said Langston had a lengthy criminal history including assault and theft.
