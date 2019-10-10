City of Tyronza hires first African-American police chief

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyronza is making history after it has hired its first African-American police chief.
Chief Tony Postell is no stranger to the county, he’s been in law enforcement for 13 years covering Trumann, Marked Tree and now Tyronza.
“Our job here with the Tyronza Police Department is to definitely be here for the citizens. We definitely are going to do our best to work with the community and help them out as much as possible," Postell said.
Chief Postell was hired two weeks ago and says he’s ready to get to work. Some of his beginning initiatives include making sure the city stays clean and keeping children safe in the school zones.
He says the city has welcomed him with open arms and he wants to be there for the citizens as well.
“We definitely will do public relations work and definitely build this police department up to where people won’t be afraid to stop through and call us for anything,” Postell said.
Postell says he is working to find a full-time officer to complete his staff.
He says he plans to work with community and help them out as much as possible.
The previous Chief, Byron Carter, has taken a position with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.