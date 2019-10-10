Cook tied for lead after opening round of Houston Open

HOUSTON, TX. (KAIT) - Jonesboro native and Arkansas alum Austin Cook was back on the links Thursday for the opening round of the Houston Open.
Cook who has missed the cut in his last three tournaments finds himself tied for the lead after his first 18 holes.
Thursday morning he shot a 64 which was good enough for -8 on the day.
The former Hurricane and Razorback is back in the Houston Open for the first time since 2015.
He’ll tee off for Round 2 on Friday afternoon at 12:35. Coverage on Golf Channel begins at 2:00.
