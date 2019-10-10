FFN Game of the Week preview: Harrisburg

Week 7 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 3A-3 clash. 5-0 Harrisburg hosts 4-1 Newport in our Game of the Week.
Matthew Schwartz visited Hornets practice Wednesday afternoon.
It’s one of 15 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 11th
Game of the Week: Newport at Harrisburg
Jonesboro at Pine Bluff
Searcy at Marion
Sylvan Hills at West Memphis
Valley View at Wynne
Nettleton at Paragould
Greene County Tech at Blytheville
Westside at Brookland
Gosnell at Trumann
Rivercrest at Highland
Manila at Osceola
Corning at Hoxie
Marked Tree at EPC
Thayer at Ava
Scott City at Hayti
