FFN Game of the Week preview: Harrisburg

FFN seal (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | October 10, 2019 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:23 PM

Week 7 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 3A-3 clash. 5-0 Harrisburg hosts 4-1 Newport in our Game of the Week.

Matthew Schwartz visited Hornets practice Wednesday afternoon.

It’s one of 15 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 11th

Game of the Week: Newport at Harrisburg

Jonesboro at Pine Bluff

Searcy at Marion

Sylvan Hills at West Memphis

Valley View at Wynne

Nettleton at Paragould

Greene County Tech at Blytheville

Westside at Brookland

Gosnell at Trumann

Rivercrest at Highland

Manila at Osceola

Corning at Hoxie

Marked Tree at EPC

Thayer at Ava

Scott City at Hayti

