Howling at Home: Arkansas State has upcoming games across multiple sports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State fans have the chance to watch their favorite team at home across multiple sports in the coming days.
Red Wolves soccer starts the homestand Friday afternoon. Volleyball, men’s golf, women’s golf, and football are also in action soon. You can see the full slate below.
Howling at Home
Friday 3:00pm: Soccer vs. Troy (A-State Soccer Park)
- A-State (7-4-1 overall, 3-1-1 conference) is 3rd in the Sun Belt standings. The Trojans are tied for 1st (9-2-3, 4-1-1)
Friday 6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Appalachian State (First National Bank Arena)
- A-State (11-5 overall, 2-2 conference) is 2nd in the Sun Belt West. The Mountaineers are tied for 1st in SBC East (8-9, 4-0)
Saturday 6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina (First National Bank Arena)
- Chanticleers are tied for 1st in SBC East (14-2, 4-0)
Monday & Tuesday: Men’s Golf hosts Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate (RidgePointe)
- It’s the only home tournament of the 2019-2020 season for A-State men’s golf. Red Wolves are reigning tourney and SBC champions.
Monday & Tuesday: Women’s Golf hosts Lady Red Wolves Classic (Sage Meadows)
- It’s the only home tournament of the 2019-2020 season for A-State women’s golf. Red Wolves finished 5th in SBC last season, started 2019-20 with 5th place finish at Payne Stewart Memorial
Thursday 6:30pm: Football vs. Louisiana (Centennial Bank Stadium)
- Massive game in Sun Belt West race. Red Wolves are 3-3 overall, Ragin Cajuns 4-2. Both squads are 1-1 in conference play. Matchup will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
