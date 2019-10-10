Humane Society: Changing seasons means it’s time for a vet visit

Humane Society staff said to set aside this time to focus on your pet’s health. (Source: Pexels)
By Jasmine Adams | October 10, 2019 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 12:04 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Humane Society of Missouri staff said it’s National Pet Wellness month.

They are asking pet owners to be proactive in caring for their furry family members.

Here are a few tips for caring for your pets:

  • Schedule an appointment for your pet before it’s too cold. Staff suggest seeing a vet for your pet once per year.
  • Remember proper nutrition. Quality nutrition is vital for your pet’s general well-being.
  • Regular exercise. Cool October weather makes this month a good time to get outside and exercise with your pet.
  • Don’t forget dental hygiene. Brush your pet’s teeth at home to avoid tartar build-up.

