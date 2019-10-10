Humane Society: Changing seasons means it’s time for a vet visit

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Humane Society of Missouri staff said it’s National Pet Wellness month.
They are asking pet owners to be proactive in caring for their furry family members.
Here are a few tips for caring for your pets:
- Schedule an appointment for your pet before it’s too cold. Staff suggest seeing a vet for your pet once per year.
- Remember proper nutrition. Quality nutrition is vital for your pet’s general well-being.
- Regular exercise. Cool October weather makes this month a good time to get outside and exercise with your pet.
- Don’t forget dental hygiene. Brush your pet’s teeth at home to avoid tartar build-up.
Humane Society staff said to set aside this time to focus on your pet’s health.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.