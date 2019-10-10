Memphis Zoo announces birth of jaguar cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced the birth of baby jaguar cubs. The female jaguars were born on September 4.
The cubs' parents Philomena and Diego were brought to Memphis in hopes of breeding.
“We’re thrilled to welcome these two new additions to Cat Country,” said Matt Thompson, Chief Zoological Officer. “Not only are they adorable, they’re an important big cat. Jaguar populations are on the decline in the wild and we are proud to be an institution focused so heavily on conservation and research efforts.”
The zoo will host a naming contest for the jaguars in the coming weeks. They are currently not yet on exhibit.
They are the first jaguar cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since Cat Country was built in 1993.
Jaguars are considered a near threatened species, with their population declining due to habitat loss.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.