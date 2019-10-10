Mississippi County breaks ground on ‘first-ever’ dog park

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -In Mississippi County, the city of Osceola will soon open its first-ever dog park.
Residents gathered for the groundbreaking of Osceola Barks and Recreational Dog Park Wednesday afternoon.
The new facility will be located right behind the old Osceola Elementary School on West Ford Avenue.
There was close to $10,000 raised within one year, and administrators say this project would not have been possible without the community’s support.
“It’s a community thing and that’s what it’s all about in Osceola,” says Michael Ephlin, the city’s Parks and Recreation Director. “We’re a small community, but when we need something done, this community comes out and takes care of business and that’s what it’s all about.”
Donations are still needed to complete the park, including two dog way stations, a water fountain, and agility equipment for the dogs to run and play on.
The park is expected to have its grand opening next month.
