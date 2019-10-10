Paragould hosts QuakeSmart Preparedness Workshop

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A workshop was held Thursday in Greene County that focused on how businesses can prepare and rebound from a disaster.
The QuakeSmart Preparedness Workshop was hosted by the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Ready Business.
The event was open to all businesses and agency leaders in the region.
Attendees were able to learn how to identify risks, how to develop a plan, and how to take action in case of a disaster.
Erik Wright is the coordinator for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
He hopes that the event will make people be more prepared.
“So I hope that these businesses, who have not previously thought about these issues can go back to their office, develop a plan, and implement that plan,” said Wright. “I think one of the main points is learning to collaborate with each other, identifying the risks and how to mitigate those risks.”
In addition to hearing from a collection of speakers from around the country and Arkansas, there was also a safety expo.
The only other Ready Business Workshop being held this year is in Puerto Rico.
