Parole search, search warrant leads to drugs, weapons found, man arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A search this week has a Jonesboro man facing seven felonies after authorities found meth, marijuana, Ecstasy and weapons, according to Jonesboro police.
Marlon Beal, 29, Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 9 after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to the 900-block of Mays Road to serve a search warrant due to the smell of marijuana.
“Investigators had made contact with Marlon Beal, who lives in apartment A to conduct a parole search but had gathered information that Beal was using apartment B to sell illegal narcotics,” the affidavit noted.
Officers found marijuana, a silver and black Taurus 9 mm handgun, digital scales, 125 Ecstasy pills, meth, a Keltec 9 mm Rifle and Diamondback .380 handgun during a search of the couch, bedroom and kitchen areas, police said.
Officers also found other items during the search.
“Investigators also located a backpack behind a gaming console that contained a large amount of suspected marijuana as well as two SCCY 9 mm pistols, in which one was confirmed to be stolen out of Bartlett, Tenn.,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “There were four boxes of packaging bags located and two more digital scales located in apartment B as well. A small bag of suspected marijuana and three suspected Hydrocodone were located in apartment A during a parole search.”
Beal was arrested on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500 and possession of firearm by certain persons.
A $250,000 bond was set for Beal, who will be arraigned Nov. 26 in circuit court in Jonesboro.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.