Scammers claim to be with Caruthersville Police

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A scam has been reported in the Caruthersville, Missouri area.
Police said callers are using the number 573-333-2121 which is the police department’s number.
The caller says the person receiving the call has warrants issued. If you have a warrant, you will not get a phone call, police said.
Police said these calls are not from the department.
The scam caller says to call 1-844-242-0008.
Police are warning people NOT to call the number.
