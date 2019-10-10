Sheriff: Fentanyl, meth found in child’s play area

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people face first-degree child endangerment charges after investigators say they found fentanyl and meth in a child’s playroom, less than six feet away from its walker.
On Wednesday, Baxter County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant on a home on Highway 5 North.
When they entered the residence, according to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, they found 46-year-old Nathan Schaffer, 32-year-old Katie Lee Stucken (aka Katie Fernandez), and a small child.
Deputies also reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia used to sell meth.
They also found two loaded handguns and two loaded long guns, the sheriff said.
Inside the child’s play area, Montgomery said officers found “numerous drugs, including approximately 1.6 grams of powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine, meth pipes, and also used condoms and sex toys.”
The sheriff said the fentanyl was in an “open air tray with no cover that was less than 6 feet away from the child’s walker and play area. A methamphetamine processing station was found in the child’s area, as well.”
Deputies arrested Schaffer and Stucken on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies
- Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony
- Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree - Felony
Schaffer is also charged with four counts of possession of firearms by certain persons. Stucken has an additional charge of habitual offender. Both are being held on $35,000 bond awaiting an Oct. 17 appearance in circuit court.
Deputies also served a search warrant on a home on County Road 1008 in the rural Mountain Home area.
In addition to meth, marijuana, and fentanyl, the sheriff said investigators also found LSD.
A loaded handgun was also found during the search.
Officers arrested Gerald Phillip Morris, 38, of Mountain Home; Kaitlyn Johnson, 25, of Baxter County; Dawn Thompson, 55, of Mountain Home; and Howard Johnson, 60, of Baxter County on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (LSD) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) – Felonies
- Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons – Felony
- Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony
- Habitual Offender - Penalty Enhancement
Bond was set at $50,000 each with an Oct. 17 circuit court appearance scheduled.
Officers with the Mountain Home Police Department and agents with the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force assisted in the searches and arrests.
