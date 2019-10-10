Students learning to be future leaders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Thousands of students met at First National Bank Arena for the Future Business Leaders of America's Fall Conference.
The event started with an introduction of the state officers, followed by the pledge of allegiance and National Anthem.
This year’s keynote speaker, Walt Coleman, an Arkansas native who was a referee for the National Football Association for 30 years.
His tenure as a referee is considered the longest career in NFL history.
Walt spoke to the students about leadership and what it takes to be successful, even when life gets tough.
"They talk about the accounting part and the marketing, but so much of it is the human relations element of the business," says Coleman.
Coleman also managed Coleman Dairy out of Little Rock, up until 2007.
They changed to Hiland Dairies and he's worked as a controller for the company ever since.
Coleman told the kids that there are three things to always remember as an adult.
What you do is important, never lose your sense of humor, and know that you’re going to make mistakes.
