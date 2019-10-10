Tenn. man wanted for attempted second-degree murder; considered armed and dangerous

Rodney Eugene Wilson is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: TBI)
By Amber Ruch | October 10, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:37 PM

PARIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and various other charges in Tennessee.

Rodney Eugene Wilson, 24, is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, he has been added to its most wanted list. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Wilson is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

