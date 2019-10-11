Arkansas State women’s soccer ties with Troy Friday in Sun Belt clash

The Red Wolves celebrate a goal October 11th in a matchup vs. Troy. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | October 11, 2019 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 5:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer continues to hold their own with the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference. The 3rd place Red Wolves tied 1st place Troy 1-1 Friday afternoon at A-State Soccer Park.

The only scarlet & black tally was a Sarah Sodoma goal in the 3rd minute. The Trojans equalized in the 13th minute with a goal by Melissa Kuya-Strobel.

A-State moves to 7-4-2 overall, 3-1-2 in SBC play. They’re off on Sunday, Brian Dooley’s crew will travel to Georgia Southern on October 18th.

