Arkansas State women’s soccer ties with Troy Friday in Sun Belt clash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer continues to hold their own with the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference. The 3rd place Red Wolves tied 1st place Troy 1-1 Friday afternoon at A-State Soccer Park.
The only scarlet & black tally was a Sarah Sodoma goal in the 3rd minute. The Trojans equalized in the 13th minute with a goal by Melissa Kuya-Strobel.
A-State moves to 7-4-2 overall, 3-1-2 in SBC play. They’re off on Sunday, Brian Dooley’s crew will travel to Georgia Southern on October 18th.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.