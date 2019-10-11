Blytheville Food Pantry low on supplies for holidays

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The holidays are right around the corner and a local non-profit is calling out for help to feed families in need.
The Blytheville Food Pantry is scarce and with Thanksgiving just six weeks away, the non-profit says they could use the community’s help.
Cindy Ruddick, the pantry director, said she and her crew plan to start stuffing boxes for the holidays on Nov. 1.
She says a lot of families depend on their services, especially during the holidays.
“They (families) get a very small check, if they get a check at all," says Ruddick. "So they have to decide if they’re going to pay for medicine or if they’re going to pay for groceries. They depend on us.”
If you’re thinking about donating or going through your pantry, the following list of canned, unexpired foods are needed:
- Cranberry sauce
- Chicken broth
- Corn stuffing
- Cornbread mixes
- Yams
The organization is also accepting money and winter clothing donations, such as gloves and hats.
Families and senior citizens are supplied with one box filled with food, weighing 50 to 60 pounds.
On top of the pantry’s regular customers, they also provide food and clothes for those who lose their homes in house fires.
Donations can be dropped off at the Blytheville Food Pantry located at 122 W. Main Street.
Their business hours are Monday through Friday, open from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The pantry also asks for people not to leave the donations outside in front of the store.
