FOA uses upcoming musical to help those in foster care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro is using the theme of an upcoming musical to help those in foster care.
The FOA is holing a clothing drive until the end of October, to help the foster children and teens of Craighead County.
All you have to do is stop by the Forum lobby, bring by a pack or two of much-needed necessities for the children in foster care and the families who take them in and drop them in the bin.
The FOA is doing Matilda the Musical, which deals with the topic of adoption. If you’d like to know more about the FOA, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.