Jackson County officials discuss solar power program

JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - In Jackson County, the monthly quorum court meeting was held Thursday and a few items were on the agenda including a solar power program.
Through Act 9, cities and counties are able to issue bonds to benefit private companies through payment in lieu of taxes or PILOT.
An official with Today’s Power presented to court officials a plan that would enter the two groups to into a partnership in order to save members of Farmers Electric Co-Op money.
Today’s Power Controller Chris Bell spoke to the group and he says they have worked with about six counties in the state so far this year and this is something many are looking into.
“Being owned by an electric co-operative and just really be there for our members, especially in the state of Arkansas, is something that really gets us excited. We are just there to really provide a great services, something they could be proud of and really help the local communities out in Arkansas," Bell said.
After his presentation, there were a few questions, but the court tabled the discussion and said they will do more research.
County Judge Jeff Phillips says they plan to make a decision on the PILOT program at their next meeting Nov. 14.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.