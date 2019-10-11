1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash in Dunklin County, Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday, Oct. 10 in Dunklin County, Missouri.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Route J east of Glennonville.
The driver, 31-year-old Rodney L. Labryer of Poplar Bluff, was headed west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
Also in the vehicle was 32-year-old Thomas L. Victery of Poplar Bluff.
Officials said Labryer ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned and threw him from inside.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell around 9:15 p.m.
Victery was taken by ambulance to an area medical center with serious injuries.
