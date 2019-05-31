Lauren Frederick is a reporter and producer for Region 8 News. Proudly born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, she’s not a country music fan and doesn’t wear cowgirl hats and boots.
Lauren is a proud 2018 Blue Raider graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
Her career started one month after graduating, where she became a broadcast and digital content producer in Shreveport, Louisiana at KAIT’s sister-station, KSLA.
Growing up, her dad used to often make her watch the news after school “to know what’s going on the world” instead of watching her favorite shows on Disney channel and Nickelodeon; that’s when the interest of news planted a seed in her heart.
Lauren is a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity, Inc. She enjoys spending time with her loved ones, working out, bargain shopping, and trying new restaurants. She also loves dogs and wants one of her own, but was told it’s like taking care of a child and is expensive. ☹
Please feel free to contact Lauren at lfrederick@kait8.com with story ideas, comments, concerns, and hot food spots.
