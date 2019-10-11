Library asks for extra police protection for trans author

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has asked for police presence for an upcoming public event with author Meredith Russo.
Russo’s book, If I Was Your Girl, was partially inspired by her experiences as a trans woman.
Because of the topic, Jonesboro police say the library reached out to them about the hundreds of emails from people who opposed having Russo speak on Oct. 22.
According to CCPL, they also received several emails from the LGBTQIA community supporting their decision to host Russo.
Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said, "CCPL wanted to make us aware of the situation surrounding this and the potential pro/anti demonstrations that may take place around the library. They have asked for extra patrol on Monday, October 14 and October 22nd."
The library also said several local schools that were planning on attending the public event, have canceled those plans due to "safety concerns."
Meredith Russo will speak in a public event about her book, "If I Was Your Girl," on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The book has won numerous awards, including the Arkansas Teen Book Award, in which teens vote for their favorite book.
