NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/10)

By Chris Hudgison | October 10, 2019 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:55 PM

We had several showdowns in high school volleyball this evening.

Jonesboro moved to 22-0 with a straight set win over Marion. The Lady Hurricane locked up the 5A East title and a #1 seed in the state tournament.

Valley View improved to 27-1 with a sweep of rival Westside. Piggott notched their 20th win and a share of the 3A East crown. the Lady Mohawks beat Walnut Ridge in 4 sets.

Crowley’s Ridge Academy clinched the 2A East title. The reigning state champions beat Ridgefield Christian in straight sets.

Jonesboro 3, Marion 0 (Lady Hurricane 22-0 this season)

Valley View 3, Westside 0 (Lady Blazers 27-1)

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Lady Falcons clinch 2A East title)

Brookland 3, Southside 1

Piggott 3, Walnut Ridge 1 (Lady Mohawks 20-3, clinch 3A East title)

Paragould 3, Nettleton 1

Greene County Tech 3, Searcy 0

Highland 3, Blytheville 0

Midland 3, Salem 0

Cedar Ridge 3, Cave City 2

Hoxie 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0

