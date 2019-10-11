We had several showdowns in high school volleyball this evening.
Jonesboro moved to 22-0 with a straight set win over Marion. The Lady Hurricane locked up the 5A East title and a #1 seed in the state tournament.
Valley View improved to 27-1 with a sweep of rival Westside. Piggott notched their 20th win and a share of the 3A East crown. the Lady Mohawks beat Walnut Ridge in 4 sets.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy clinched the 2A East title. The reigning state champions beat Ridgefield Christian in straight sets.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/10)
Jonesboro 3, Marion 0 (Lady Hurricane 22-0 this season)
Valley View 3, Westside 0 (Lady Blazers 27-1)
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Lady Falcons clinch 2A East title)
Brookland 3, Southside 1
Piggott 3, Walnut Ridge 1 (Lady Mohawks 20-3, clinch 3A East title)
Paragould 3, Nettleton 1
Greene County Tech 3, Searcy 0
Highland 3, Blytheville 0
Midland 3, Salem 0
Cedar Ridge 3, Cave City 2
Hoxie 3, Palestine-Wheatley 0
