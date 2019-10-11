Special wish granted for family by Make-A-Wish

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Make-A-Wish helped grant a special wish Thursday at the Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center.
Joshua Franklin, who turned 13 Thursday, was diagnosed with MARFAN Syndrome (MFS), a rare illness that affects the heart and many with MARFAN Syndrome are tall and thin with long arms, legs, fingers, and toes.
Joshua is not the only member of his family diagnosed with MARFAN. He, his brothers, his father, and his uncle were all diagnosed. Each of his brothers have also received wishes through Make-A-Wish.
But, on Thursday, members of Make-A-Wish and Craighead Electric surprised Joshua and his family with a trip to Arizona to visit the Grand Canyon.
While there, Joshua and his family will get to ride horses, go on a Jeep adventure, and a safari park animal adventure.
Joshua said he’s most excited about getting to ride horses.
Members of the family spoke Thursday after the surprise and said they’re grateful for this experience.
“We just appreciate everyone that’s been involved in this because these boys deserve it and y’all are making it happen,” one member said.
Joshua and his family will travel to Arizona next week to enjoy their wish.
