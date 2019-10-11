TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy rains lead to multiple crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday morning’s sudden downpour turned several Region 8 roads into collision courses.
Within a short period of time, heavy rains fell on the area, causing numerous fender benders.
In Jonesboro, police and towing companies kept busy answering multiple crash calls.
Within a 45-minute period, Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 reported eight crashes.
Crashes were reported at the following locations:
- 2810 Quality Way (Frito Lay) involving an 18-wheeler. No injuries reported.
- Parker Road and Stadium, one lane blocked. No injuries reported.
- 5800-block of CW Post Road
- 131 Southwest Drive (Starbucks) No injuries reported.
- Caraway and Parker Roads, road blocked. Injuries reported.
- Bridge and Washington, one lane blocked. No injuries.
- Johnson and Patrick, one lane blocked. No injuries.
- North Hickory at West School Street in Brookland. Vehicle on its side.
- 3313 Johnson (Focus Bank), one lane blocked. No injuries.
- 921 N. Church, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, said as the rain falls it mixes with oil and grime on the road, creating slick conditions.
He added that it takes about three times longer for a car to stop on wet roads than dry ones, and urged everyone to slow down.
