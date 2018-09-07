Turning Even Colder Overnight

Temperatures are down to the 50s this afternoon, and we’re only about halfway done. Overnight, temperatures will drop another 15-20 degrees making for a very cold October morning. Some in the Ozarks will get very close to the freezing mark with the first frost of the season expected for a good portion of Region 8. We only warm up to around 60 degrees Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. After another chilly morning, we’ll be near 70 Sunday afternoon. Our next chance of rain comes on Tuesday but looks light. Only a few scattered storms are expected. Fall has fully arrived!