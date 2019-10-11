Unsecured hauling creating problem along Highway 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sight of couches and televisions falling off trucks and trailers along Highway 1 has Jonesboro city officials asking the public for help.
According to a media release from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, there has been complaints of both littering and the hauling of unsecured items on trucks and trailers on the highway, leading to Legacy Landfill.
“We have received more complaints this year than in any of my 11 years in office about trash and litter along our roadsides, and even in our streets,” Perrin said in the news release. “The people of Jonesboro are proud of their city, so I am asking that everyone who drives our streets to make sure anything you carry in your vehicle is secure.”
A littering ticket can cost between $50 and $155; and Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said in the release that tickets will be issued for anyone that loses items out of a vehicle or trailer, whether it is on purpose or not.
Perrin said the issue is not only an aesthetics issue but a security issue as well.
“I’ve had reports of couches falling off trucks, TVs literally in the street. This is not just littering. This is a safety issue. We have to do it better,” Perrin said.
