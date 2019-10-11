Woman killed in head-on crash

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - An elderly woman was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in Cross County.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, Karoll Rutherford, 70 from Brinkley, crossed the centerline of State Highway 1 and into the ditch, then traveled back into the roadway and hit Wardell Carter, 62 od Wynne, head-on.

Rutherford was killed in the crash.

The ASP report shows that the weather conditions were rainy, and the roads were wet.

