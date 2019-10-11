Women’s football league brings team to Memphis; hosting open tryouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Women’s Football Alliance is bringing a team to Memphis.
The Memphis Sabercats are hosting two rounds of tryouts for their upcoming season.
Women ages 18 and up (or 17 with parent's consent) can try out for a registration fee of $20.
The first set of tryouts will be at East High School Field on Poplar Avenue on October 19 at 3 p.m.
A second round of tryouts will be held on November 9.
The team is also seeking coaches and cheerleaders (ages 14-17 allowed with parent's consent).
For more information on how to sign up, send an email to MemphisSabercats@gmail.com.
